One of the more fun and intriguing storylines going into the 2023 MLB season was Mookie Betts’ desire to play the infield. Well, he might finally get his chance to return to the inner half of the diamond after Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that the Gold Glove outfielder could be playing shortstop, via Dodgers writer Blake Harris.

Betts is missing Tuesday night’s home showdown versus the New York Mets due to paternity leave but could return for the final game of the series on Wednesday afternoon. He regularly fields balls in the infield and has been prepping for short. There has been a concerning lack of depth at the position since Gavin Lux underwent season-ending ACL surgery in Spring Training.

LA traded for reliable defender Miguel Rojas late in the offseason, but his measly .129 batting average makes it difficult for Roberts to trust him as the everyday shortstop. Utility man Chris Taylor has also been ruled out for the time being, as he deals with side discomfort. Betts is seemingly the top man for the job.

The 2018 American League MVP has played 35 games at second base in his nine-year career and manned short for a bit in the minors. Despite the position’s importance, it should not be too trying an adjustment for the natural infielder Betts. Remember this is a man who has bowled a perfect 300 game. His ambition knows no bounds.

Mookie Betts is batting .266 with two home runs in 17 games this season. The Dodgers (8-9) will also be relying on his offense as they look to power through their early struggles. That may begin with finding their defensive identity.

If that means the two-time World Series winner also gets to live out a dream of his, then all of the Bleeding Dodger Blue wins.