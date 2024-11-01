Mookie Betts is getting used to winning World Series championships. He drove in the winning run in the Dodgers clinching Game 5 victory at Yankee Stadium, and that was the third championship that he has been a part of during his stellar 11-year career.

Betts won his first title as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2018 — against the Dodgers — and the last two have been with Los Angeles. He was a part of the championship parade and celebration at Dodger Stadium Friday, and he is not satisfied by winning three titles. He would like to win more and gain additional championship rings.

The Dodgers rightfielder brought up a sentiment previously delivered by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in his desire to win more titles as he spoke at the championship rally.

“We got two so far,” Betts said. “We got like eight, nine years left? I got to get to at least five or six, right? We got to do this at least five or six times, right? I got three. I'm trying to fill this hand up, LA.”

James has won four NBA championships throughout his legendary career, but just one has been with the Lakers. Since Betts has two while playing with the Dodgers, he has a lead over James when it comes to titles won while playing in Los Angeles.

Betts puts together solid postseason

Betts is considered one of the best players in Major League baseball, ranking on a pedestal with Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Mike Trout.

Mookie Betts slashed .278/.347/.333 for the Dodgers in the World Series and also played stellar defense in right field. He was dominant in the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets. The eight-time All-Star slashed .346/.452/.731 while bashing two home runs and driving in nine runs. Betts also hit two home runs in the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres.