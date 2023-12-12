Shohei Ohtani has lofty World Series goals as he joins the Mookie Betts and Dave Roberts-led Dodgers squad this coming season.

More than half a decade of heartbreaks filled Shohei Ohtani's career with the Los Angeles Angels. He was with one of the greatest baseball players Mike Trout but could not get anything done. Now, he can turn the tides of his career around with Dave Roberts' Los Angeles Dodgers. His signing with the Mookie Betts-led squad raised a lot of eyebrows after his contract was revealed to be a whopping $700 million. But, his World Series focus remains intact, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Dodger fans, thank you for welcoming me to your team. I can say 100 percent that you, the Dodger organization, and I share the same goal – to bring World Series parades to the streets of Los Angeles,” was the lofty goal that Shohei Ohtani once again set for himself and the Dodgers.

He will have some veteran talent around him that has been to deep playoff pushes before. But, he does not bring that same MLB postseason pedigree, unlike Mookie Betts. However, this does not discount his ability to lead a team to success.

The new Dodgers superstar just led his Japanese National Team to a World Baseball Classic title. He did so in the face of tough American competitors who were also part of the major league. There is not a lot standing in his way to win with the Dodgers with an astounding crew led by Dave Roberts around him. It will only be a matter of time before Ohtani joins the pantheon of World Series champions.