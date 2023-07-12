As MLB teams are gearing up for the second half, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers made a small trade on Wednesday. The Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Brewers, sending cash to Milwaukee in the deal.

Miller made seven appearances for the Brewers out of the bullpen this season, posting a 5.74 ERA in 9.2 innings. He struck out seven batters and walked three, giving the Brewers four scoreless outings.

Miller has 25 major league innings under his belt since being drafted in 2016. He made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2020 and appeared in four games for the Texas Rangers in 2022. He earned his first career win last September after throwing 3.2 scoreless innings in a Rangers win over the Seattle Mariners.

After being drafted as a starting pitcher, Miller was transitioning into a full-time relief role with the Brewers and has yet to make a start at any level in 2023. It remains to be seen what the Dodgers plans are with him but it seems logical that they would keep him in the bullpen.

Pitching has been the Dodgers' downfall this season as the team has the fourth-worst bullpen ERA in the National League and the 23rd-ranked ERA as a team. Despite those numbers and questions surrounding the team, LA is tied for the division lead in the NL West coming out of the All-Star break.

Tyson Miller isn't a name that turns a lot of heads, but he's a fresh arm that could help the Dodgers down the stretch.