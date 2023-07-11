The Chicago White Sox are currently eight games behind the first place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. Chicago is reportedly expected to sell ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Lucas Giolito, the White Sox's ace, is anticipated by many to be available ahead of the deadline. One National League contender, the Los Angeles Dodgers, make sense as a landing destination for Giolito.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four reasons why Giolito is the perfect fit for the Dodgers ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Dodgers need pitching help

The Dodgers' pitching isn't as deep as it once was. Clayton Kershaw has kept the rotation in check, but Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias have underperformed and dealt with injuries in 2023. Dustin May is going to miss the rest of the season due to an injury, leaving the Dodgers with a potential Noah Syndergaard return and a number of young arms. Los Angeles can still bank on a possible Walker Buehler return, but Giolito would still provide crucial depth for the rotation.

The Dodgers' projected playoff rotation at the moment includes Kershaw, Urias, and Gonsolin. The team will then need to make a decision between one of their young pitchers, Syndergaard, or Buehler (assuming he returns). Buehler may not be completely ready by then, however. Giolito would be a tremendous fourth option for LA.

Acquiring him ahead of the MLB trade deadline could change the dynamic of a Dodgers' postseason run.

LA features enough prospect capital

The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in baseball. The White Sox will receive a quality trade package in return for Giolito if they decide to entertain offers, but the fact that he's a free agent following the season will minimize his value to an extent.

With that in mind, there's no question that the Dodgers will be able to put an enticing package together for a Giolito trade. Chicago and Los Angeles have history in making trades with one another as well. That is an element of all of this worth remembering.

Giolito is going to be a popular MLB trade deadline candidate, but the Dodgers may be able to outbid fellow contenders.

Lucas Giolito would take pressure off Walker Buehler, Noah Syndergaard

Adding Giolito would take pressure off Syndergaard and Buehler, both of whom are currently recovering from injury.

As things stand right now, especially with Kershaw on the injured list, Buehler and Syndergaard may try to rush back from injury in an effort to help the rotation. Buehler isn't expected back until September at the earliest, but the point still stands. Trading for a star like Giolito would allow them to relax and feel better about returning to full health before re-joining LA's rotation.

Additionally, Giolito's presence on the pitching staff would take pressure off the rest of the Dodgers' pitchers. Assuming Giolito continues to pitch well in 2023 even following a potential MLB trade deadline move, Los Angeles would feature a reliable veteran arm.

Giolito is from Southern California

Finally, Lucas Giolito is from Southern California. In fact, he was born in Burbank, which isn't far from Dodger Stadium. A homecoming would likely be welcomed by the White Sox's star pitcher. And you can bet it would be well-received by Dodgers fans.

This fourth reason is something that can tend to get overlooked. But we must remember there's more to baseball than simply showing up to the field everyday. Players have lives outside of the game and returning home could lead to improved performance for Giolito.

Overall, the Dodgers and Lucas Giolito make sense. It will be interesting to see if Los Angeles is able to acquire him ahead of the MLB trade deadline.