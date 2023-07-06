Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is considering gearing up at the trade deadline to expand the team's pitching unit, one that has uncharacteristically struggled in 2023.

Roberts was asked by reporters if he and the team were looking at starting pitching ahead of the deadline, per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue blog.

“I think starting pitching is always helpful. Are we looking and kicking tires? Absolutely,” Roberts responded.

The Dodgers have had one of their worst pitching years in recent memory through the first half of the season, sitting at a lowly 23rd in the MLB with a 4.53 ERA.

By comparison, they finished up in 2022 as the No. 1 pitching staff in all of baseball, with a final 2.80 ERA. In fact, they have finished as the best overall for four straight years, holding the top ranking since 2019.

The two years before that run at the top, they ended as second best. To fall from the heights all the way to the bottom 10 in one year has been a difficult to cope with, but they are still fighting for first place thanks to their bats.

In their defense, they have dealt with several injuries to the starting rotation, with ace Julio Urias missing six weeks before returning from a hamstring strain. Clayton Kershaw is also struggling with left shoulder soreness

It remains to be seen if Roberts and the front office will target one of the top starters on the market, but they have been known to be big spenders and will look to gear up for another playoff run with the talent they possess.