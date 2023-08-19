The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins in game one of their double-header on Saturday by a final score of 3-1. Los Angeles trailed 1-0 in the 8th inning before catcher Austin Barnes, who's struggled mightily with the bat all season long, came through with a clutch squeeze bunt to tie the game. The Dodgers later took the lead via a Mookie Betts base-hit and never looked back.

Barnes revealed his mindset following the game, per Dodgers Insider on Twitter.

“That's been my game my whole career, my whole life,” Barnes said. “I'm just trying to do all the little things. I'm not a big guy. Obviously, I'm 5-foot-9. Just try to do the little things to help the team win. It's something that I do take pride in.”

Barnes' squeeze bunt is the perfect example of why this Dodgers ball club finds ways to win games. Los Angeles players don't ever have selfish at-bats. Everyone on the team is trying to move a runner over and do whatever it takes to help the Dodgers earn a victory. With runners on first and third, Barnes easily could have tried to swing away. Sure, he may have had the bunt sign on via the coaching staff but he still appeared more than willing to drop the bunt down.

Dodgers: Moving forward

The Dodgers will play the second game of their double-header on Saturday night at 6:10 PM PST. The Dodgers and Marlins were originally scheduled to finish the series on Sunday, but the game was moved up due to Hurricane Hilary.

Julio Urias (10-6, 4.35) will take the ball for Los Angeles while Braxton Garrett (7-3, 3.91) gets the start for Miami.