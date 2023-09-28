Bobby Miller has had a fantastic start run this season. The pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers has played an instrumental role in keeping the team on par to winning their 10th NL West title in 11 seasons. But, the journey is not yet over despite it being rough. The MLB playoffs are fast approaching and he unveiled how grateful he is for getting Dave Roberts' support after their win against the Colorado Rockies, via SportsNet LA.

“It feels great having that trust from Dave. But, at the end of the day, I have just got to keep being myself. I am not trying to change who I am going into the postseason, don't try to pitch any different,” Bobby Miller said after Dave Roberts gave him a starting role in the Dodgers

He also outlined his outlook for the MLB playoffs, “Give the bullpen a quality start, give the offense a quality start, and just give the team a chance to win. This is just what I try to do every other game.”

Miller recently got an insane feat at Coors Field. He notched a career-high nine punchouts while just allowing two runs in their game against the Rockies. But, the road has not been easy for the Dodgers pitcher. He has learned to improve his mentality because of it

“The mental game and I have been saying that a lot recently. I think my stuff has always been there but control and everything like that has gotten a little bit better. I think that was just a mental block for me… Control my emotions and everything like that. That helps me pitch a lot better,” Miller declared.

Did the Dodgers find their new ace of the future?