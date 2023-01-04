By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have one of the most historic rivalries in all of MLB. Chris Taylor of the Dodgers recently added fuel to the flame with a take that will not please Giants fans.

Taylor was recently asked what his three least favorite cities are to play in by SportsNet LA’s John Hartung. Taylor immediately answered Cincinnati and Tampa Bay before taking a second to think about his final answer.

“I’m gonna go… it feels good to win there, but San Francisco is always cold and windy,” Taylor said, via SportsNet LA. “I don’t like San Francisco.”

Chris Taylor has become a fan-favorite in Los Angeles. His all-around demeanor and charitable acts off the field have won over Dodgers fans. He’s dealt with some underlying trade rumors this offseason, but it seems likely that LA will retain Taylor for the 2023 campaign. His positional versatility is a key element of his game and benefits Los Angeles in a pivotal manner.

It should be noted that Chris Taylor endured a down 2022 season from an offensive standpoint. He posted an OPS of under .700 and hit only.221. However, Taylor was an All-Star in 2021, hitting 20 home runs to go along with a .782 OPS. The Dodgers are certainly hopeful that he can regain his 2021 offensive form.

But at the very least, his ability to fill-in all over the diamond will serve an important role for Dave Roberts this year.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reaction he receives in San Francisco following these comments.