Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor received his target return date from injury from Dave Roberts. Roberts said he expects Taylor to return for the beginning of the second-half of the season following the All-Star break, per Bill Plunkett.

Taylor, who was an All-Star back in 2021, struggled in 2022 and has continued to labor this year. Although he's clubbed 11 home runs, Taylor is slashing just .206/.275/.455 with a .729 OPS. He's important to the Dodgers nonetheless given his versatility. Taylor can play almost any position on the diamond, most commonly appearing in left field and at shortstop.

Barring any setbacks, Chris Taylor will re-join the ball club within the next week or so.

Dodgers: Heading into the All-Star break

The Dodgers head into the All-Star break playing fairly well. They previously endured some trouble on the road but have bounced back nicely at home. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are both swinging the bat well heading into the break. Perhaps Betts can carry his momentum into the Home Run Derby.

Clayton Kershaw is on the injured list but the Dodgers don't believe his injury is serious. That said, it's unclear when exactly Kershaw will return. Julio Urias is expected to start the Dodgers' first game after the break.

Noah Syndergaard is working his way back from injury. Struggles aside, Syndergaard could impact the Dodgers' pitching depth down the stretch. If he continues to pitch poorly upon his return though, LA will be forced into making a difficult decision on the former New York Mets star.

Overall, the Dodgers enjoyed a solid first-half of baseball given all of the injuries the ball club endured.