The addition of two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani notwithstanding, this feels like a standard season for the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40). The division is well in hand, several players have been named to the All-Star Game and pitching injuries keep piling up. That last occurrence has led to the perennial powerhouse's undoing before and is looking like a significant issue once again.

Management has invested too much into this season just to suffer the same October wounds. The Dodgers must heed these bad omens and add the necessary amount of depth to address this problem. The MLB trade deadline offers a possible solution, but in the meanwhile, they are scouring the waiver wire for help.

LA is claiming relief pitcher Brent Honeywell Jr., according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The 2014 second-round Tampa Bays draft pick is a former top-15 prospect and came in with plenty of fanfare. Needless to say, Honeywell has not fulfilled the substantial promise that scouts and analysts projected for him. But the Dodgers is not a bad place for a reclamation project.

Alex Vesia has morphed into a valuable bullpen piece for manager Dave Roberts since being traded from the Miami Marlins and Ryan Brasier resuscitated his ailing career with a magnificent 0.70 ERA in 39 appearances last year. LA consistently reels in an undesirable, sprinkles some pixie dust on his arm and watches him become a key contributor.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is aiming to execute the successful formula once again with this right-hander. Regardless of how Honeywell fares, the Dodgers desperately need bodies.

Dodgers have to preserve pitching staff for the postseason

If Los Angles was presently the best team in baseball heading into the All-Star break, many would understandably say “we'll see what happens in the playoffs.” Should the same qualifying statement not be said now? It is a bit too early to panic about the team's chronic injury troubles, weaknesses in the bottom of the lineup or 0-3 record versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

After all, The Boys in Blue are still one of the top clubs even with all these drawbacks. Hence, their ceiling is sky-high. However, the organization cannot just wait out the clouds. Friedman and the front office need to be proactive. Picking up Brent Honeywell Jr. is the first step in fortifying the bullpen and ensuring that LA's top pitchers do not burn out before the postseason.

The 29-year-old has a 4.95 ERA in 45 career appearances for the Rays, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates. He posted a 2.70 ERA in just two outings with the Buccos this season, so perhaps he is already starting to figure things out. The Dodgers are not asking Honeywell to reclaim the form that earned him top-prospect status all those years ago.

He just needs to eat up some innings for them. With Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler Brusdar Graterol, Joe Kelly, Michael Grove and Brasier all on the injured list, among others, this pitching staff has to somehow hold it together.

It did not in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Detroit Tigers, in what was a stunning ninth-inning collapse that saw the pen blow a five-run lead. The All-Star break is coming at a great time, but the Dodgers will have to keep putting on bandages and hope that a few of them stick.