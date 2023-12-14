Where will Clayton Kershaw end up by the start of the 2024 season?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been striking gold during MLB Free Agency. The Dodgers agreed on a blockbuster deal to land Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles. Still, LA has other stars who are questioning what their status on the team will be amid the big moves. Clayton Kershaw dropped a cryptic comment about his potential landing spot for the 2024 season.

Will Clayton Kershaw still be in a Dodgers jersey come 2024?

Kershaw said he is “in the process” of deciding where he wants to play in 2024, per Jack Harris (h/t David Vassegh). It appears the starting pitcher does not believe there is room for him amid LA's Shohei Ohtani move.

Moreover, the Dodgers are aggressively pursuing the services of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, which further puts in dent in Kershaw's hopes of returning to the team. Nevertheless, Kershaw was one of the most productive pitchers in the MLB in 2023.

The 35-year-old boasted a W-L of 13-5, good enough to rank him 13th in the league, per ESPN. In addition, Kershaw averaged a 2.46 ERA, 137 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.06. There are plenty of teams who could use the veteran's reliable play.

As for the Dodgers, they hope their free-agency acquisitions can lead them deeper into the MLB Playoffs. Impressively, Los Angeles won 100 regular season games in 2023, but they were swept in the NLDS by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

LA's chances of success have significantly increased after landing Ohtani. If they sign Yamamoto and keep Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman on the team, the rest of the league is in trouble. Baseball fans are patiently waiting on the Dodgers' next moves amid Kershaw's impending departure.