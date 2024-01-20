This former Dodger wants Clayton Kershaw back in LA.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a clear-cut World Series favorite in 2024 after signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But, there's one legend that may not be back after the team turned down his club option: Clayton Kershaw. The left-hander is currently a free agent and although there is interest between both sides to reunite, it's unknown if that will actually happen.

If you're asking current Dodger Chris Taylor though, there's no question that Kershaw should be back in an LA uniform.

Every single Dodgers fan is likely hoping for the same. Kershaw is getting interest from other ball clubs around the big leagues and could also potentially retire, but he's still got something left in the tank. In 2023, the southpaw posted a 2.46 ERA in 24 starts. However, Kershaw once again struggled in the postseason, which undoubtedly made Los Angeles question if he should be a part of their plans in 24′ as the organization chases a World Series title.

Whether Clayton Kershaw returns or not, the Dodgers will have a ridiculously talented rotation. They also pulled off a trade for Tyler Glasnow, one of the most electrifying arms in the sport when healthy. Walker Buehler will also be back after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Kershaw will land on his feet somewhere, but it would be ideal if he did finish out his career in Dodger Blue. And if he did end up playing for a different franchise, it would take some getting used to after the legacy Kershaw has built in Chavez Ravine.