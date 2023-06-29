The Los Angeles Dodgers have relied heavily on Clayton Kershaw in 2023 amid their pitching injuries. Kershaw has been fantastic for the most part, but exited his most recent start versus the Colorado Rockies after feeling discomfort. The issue remains unclear, but Dave Roberts revealed an update on the future Hall of Famer prior to Wednesday's Dodgers-Rockies clash, per Bill Plunkett.

“#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw came to the park and did some running, worked out today. Would not be any more specific about what issue was last night but did say ‘It’s not his back,'” Plunkett shared on Twitter.

All we know for now is the issue isn't related to Kershaw's back. Roberts also stated that he expects Kershaw to make his next start but isn't sure exactly when that will be, per Mike DiGiovanna.

Clayton Kershaw has been a hero in 2023

In all reality, Kershaw has been a hero for the Dodgers ever since debuting back in 2008. However, the Dodgers have usually been able to provide pitching depth around him. That hasn't been the case in 2023 though due to injuries throughout the rotation.

Kershaw's stellar performance this year has been pivotal. He currently owns a 2.55 ERA and 1.049 WHIP to go along with 105 strikeouts compared to 24 walks. The Dodgers have held on despite their lack of available depth, owning a 44-34 record heading into Wednesday's affair. Kershaw's effort this season is a major reason why they are still 10 games over .500.

Dodgers' plans amid pitching uncertainty

The Dodgers may try to acquire a pitcher or two ahead of the trade deadline. Julio Urias is expected to return from injury fairly soon, but Los Angeles still needs to look into making a move.

Pitchers such as Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians, Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs, and Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox all make sense for LA. It remains to be seen how much prospect capital the Dodgers are willing to give up though.

Additionally, the Dodgers will certainly be linked to Shohei Ohtani if the Los Angeles Angels make him available.

For now, the Dodgers are simply hopeful that Clayton Kershaw is fine and will be available for his next outing.