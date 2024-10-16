Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw has already made his intentions about returning for the 2025 season clear. But when he does make that return, there's only one team Kershaw will play for.

The right-hander has a player option for the 2025 season. Even if he doesn't accept it, he seems likely to work out some form of contract agreement with Los Angeles, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“I'm going to be a Dodger,” Kershaw said emphatically.

While the Dodgers are competing for the National League pennant, Kershaw has had to watch from afar. His toe injury ended his season, as the righty has already been ruled out for the playoffs. While he played a role in helping Los Angeles get to this point, his 2024 numbers weren't as sterling as usual.

He only appeared in seven games, as Kershaw began the season still recovering from shoulder surgery. Kershaw put up a 2-2 record with a 4.50 ERA and a 24/9 K/BB ratio. He never went longer than six innings with his final start before getting shut down lasting just one.

But with everything Kershaw went through injury wise, the Dodgers can call it an anomaly. He was an All-Star in back-to-back seasons before 2024. He is a 10-time All-Star overall, alongside a former MVP, three-time Cy Young winner and a World Series champion.

The Dodgers have seen their rotation depleted, forced to employ a bullpen game during Game 2 of the NLCS. Getting Clayton Kershaw back into the rotation would give LA some consistency and an arm they can trust in big games. While he would do the same for any pitching staff in the major leagues, Kershaw has found his home.

He has spent his entire 17-year MLB career playing for the Dodgers. When he makes his return for 2025, he doesn't want any other name across the front of his jersey.