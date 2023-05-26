Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday evening in a potential World Series preview. They are getting some help just at the right time, with Clayton Kershaw being activated from the bereavement list, per the Dodgers official account.

‘The Dodgers have activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the bereavement list and optioned RHP Tayler Scott.’

Kershaw struggled a bit last time out, going just 3.2 innings and giving up four runs on five hits with three walks. Kershaw was then placed on the bereavement list due to the death of his mother.

The Dodgers also claimed Zack Burdi, who was most recently with the Rays.

The Dodgers have claimed RHP Zack Burdi from the Tampa Bay Rays and placed RHP Tyler Cyr on the 60-day injured list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2023

Burdi has played sparingly for Tampa Bay this year, making just three appearances and going four innings with an 11.25 ERA. He was a first-round pick back in 2016 with the Chicago White Sox but then underwent Tomy John surgery in 2-018 and has yet to find a consistent rhythm on the mound.

As far as Kershaw is concerned, all signs point to him starting this weekend despite not throwing during his time in Texas.

Clayton Kershaw didn’t throw his between-starts bullpen during his time in Texas, so he just threw a little here at the Trop. He’s good to start tomorrow and says he “feels great” despite Dave Roberts saying Kershaw had been dealing with “body fatigue” after his last start. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 26, 2023

Friday’s matchup will be Jalen Beeks against Noah Syndergaard, and Saturday’s appears to be Kershaw throwing against Tyler Glasnow as he makes his first appearance for the Rays this season. It will also be Glasnow’s first start at Tropicana Field since June 2021, so there will be plenty to love about this pitching matchup.

The Dodgers-Rays series just got even more exciting to watch, and the Kershaw-Glasnow matchup should be must-see television.