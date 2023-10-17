The MLB offseason arrived early for the Los Angeles Dodgers after their World Series hopes had been crushed by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now, a lot of speculation has surrounded Clayton Kershaw and his expiring one-year, $20 million deal. There will be a lot of holdovers as Andrew Friedman has confirmed that Dave Roberts will return. But, there was not much the Dodgers executive could give about their pitcher in his latest statement.

“I think he and Ellen are going to take some time right now and assess. The ball's squarely in their court,” Andrew Friedman said about Clayton Kershaw's status entering the MLB offseason.

During the sweep of the Dodgers in the NLDS, Kershaw had given up five runs and an out. He became the first pitcher to have ever allowed five hits and the same amount of runs before notching an out in a playoff game. This was not a good look for the Dodgers pitcher.

Immediately after the loss to the Diamondbacks, rumors started swirling about his looming retirement. Even Kershaw could not definitively answer the questions regarding his future. The Dodgers executive is right. Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, will take all the time they need before making a hasty decision to make a return for the Dave Roberts-led squad in hopes of another run at a World Series next year.

Nonetheless, he will still be a first-ballot Hall of Fame even though he retires this season. Would you have loved the Dodgers pitcher to stay even for just one more season?