Clayton Kershaw is expected to sign with either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Texas Rangers in MLB free agency

Clayton Kershaw's free agency this offseason is appearing to be similar to last offseason. Kershaw was linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, and potential retirement before ultimately re-signing in LA prior to the 2023 season. With Kershaw expected to miss part of the 2024 campaign due to injury, retirement could be on the table. However, he is linked to the Dodgers and Rangers once again as well, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

A return to the Dodgers obviously makes sense. If Kershaw wants to re-sign in LA, the Dodgers are expected to make room for him despite the injury.

So why the Rangers though? Well, Kershaw is from Texas. He is reportedly open to the idea of returning home. One would imagine that the Rangers' recent World Series victory would only enhance his potential desire to join the team.

Based on Passan's report, it doesn't seem like any other teams are involved in the Kershaw sweepstakes. The Dodgers are still favored to re-sign Kershaw but the Rangers certainly cannot be counted out.

What does the future hold for Clayton Kershaw?

Kershaw enjoyed a solid 2023 season. Injury concerns have been problematic for the future Hall-of-Famer in recent years, but his production is still impressive. If he wants to keep pitching, there will be an opportunity.

Missing the first part of the 2024 campaign could keep Kershaw fresh for a second-half stretch run. He said he intends to pitch at some point in 2024, so teams could treat signing him like a mid-season acquisition.

The only question is whether or not he will stay in Los Angeles with the only organization he's ever known, or if Kershaw will sign with his hometown ball club.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Clayton Kershaw's free agency as they are made available.