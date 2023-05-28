Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

With Clayton Kershaw taking on Tyler Glasnow in Saturday’s Los Angeles Dodgers-Tampa Bay Rays game, a pitching duel seemed likely to happen. Instead, LA won 6-5.

Glasnow was making his first start of the year after previously battling an injury, and surrendered three earned runs over 4.1 innings pitched. Kershaw was making his first start since returning from the bereavement list and lasted five innings while allowing four earned runs against a talented Rays offense.

Despite the circumstances, Kershaw wasn’t content with his performance on Saturday, per SportsNet LA.

“Well this was just such a great team win, I didn’t have anything to do with it unfortunately,” Kershaw told reporters after the game. “Bullpen pitched four solid innings, Freddie (Freeman), everybody, guys had clutch hits all the way up and down. Personally, it was frustrating… for the most part, it was a great team win. Hopefully, I’ll be a part of one here soon.”

Clayton Kershaw expects greatness

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clayton Kershaw’s postgame comments are telling of what a tremendous competitor he is. The future Hall of Famer was fresh off the bereavement list following the death of his mother. Additionally, he was facing a great hitting team. The fact that Kershaw pitched as well as he did is impressive enough.

In the end, though, Kershaw expects greatness. It’s why he’s been so good for so long. While many pitchers fizzle out in their mid-30’s, the Dodgers’ left-hander is in the midst of another fantastic campaign. It’s also the reason why fans can be confident in him moving forward.

He’s also a team player and was happy to see the Dodgers get the win. LA will look to add another victory versus the Rays on Sunday at Tropicana Field.