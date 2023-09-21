Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to make his last start at Dodger Stadium this season against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, and there is some question about whether or not it will be his last regular season start for the team. Kershaw was unsure when asked if this would be his last year with the Dodgers.

“I don't know. I really don't,” Clayton Kershaw said, via Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. “There's so many variables. I understand people asking. I totally get that. Bit I also feel uncomfortable. I don't want the attention on me. If I had an answer, I would tell them. I don't know yet. I really don't.”

Kershaw has been dealing with shoulder issues, and he admitted that part of the equation is the status of his shoulder and whether he feels like he can handle pitching another full season in 2024. It will be interesting to see what Kershaw decides this offseason. In the meantime, he is looking to add a second World Series ring in the 16th year of his hall of fame career.

The Dodgers have clinched the National League West, and are likely to go into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the National League. They will likely have to get past the Atlanta Braves to make it to the World Series. A Dodgers and Braves series would be one of the most anticipated series in the playoffs. Kershaw could make a difference against the Braves lineup.