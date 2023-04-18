Two passionate fan bases will get to see their teams duel it out under the lights only a few hours from now as the New York Mets travel to Dodger Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is time to take an exclusive look at our MLB odds series where our Mets-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering the season with fairly high expectations, the Mets got off to a rockier start than what they would’ve liked, but they have since caught fire with five consecutive victories over the Athletics, Padres, and even game one against the Dodgers last night. At 11-6 overall, New York will call upon Tylor Megill to get the start in the second game of the series with his flawless 3-0 record and flashy 2.25 ERA.

Although the Dodgers certainly lost some firepower over the offseason with some household names leaving in free agency, this is still a Los Angeles squad that is bursting at the seams with talent. So far, the Dodgers have racked off a sluggish 8-9 record to the young season. However, be on the lookout for the legendary southpaw in Clayton Kershaw to get his fourth start on the season as he has accumulated a 2-1 record and amassed a solid 3.50 earned-run average to begin his campaign.

Here are the Mets-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Dodgers Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-144)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Mets vs. Dodgers

TV: Spectrum SportsNet/ SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB.TV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Over the course of the Mets and their recent red-hot winning ways, it has been an impressive showing from their offense that has officially put the rest of the league on notice including a 17-run effort in a drubbing over the Oakland Athletics on Friday. On paper, New York is tied for ninth in runs scored so far, but it has actually been their ability to reach base that has made them so lethal on the diamond up to this point. Believe it or not, but the home-run-hitting Mets from last season have seemingly choked up on the bat and have made a commitment to creating havoc on the base paths with a .344 on-base percentage.

To take it one step further, the Mets have also benefited from having one of the world’s most premier heavy hitters in first-baseman Pete Alonso. Already tied in first with eight home runs next to his name, Alonso will have the advantage over Kershaw in this one when you consider that the Mets superstar is slashing a disruptive .360 versus lefty pitchers in his 25 at-bats on the year. Alas, if Alonso gets a pitch high in the zone that he can get his bat around on, then that baseball could end up taking liftoff to the moon.

In addition, the continued development of Tylor Megill has also been a welcomed addition to this New York pitching staff. A Los Angeles native, Megill has faced off with the Dodgers only once when he gave up three runs on six hits over five innings. So far, the 27-year-old has only surrendered a total of four runs in his three starts combined.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the career brilliance of Clayton Kershaw against the New York Mets has been nothing short of marvelous. Simply put, Kershaw’s numbers when facing off with the Mets have been nothing to scoff at, as the future hall-of-fame lefty has recorded a perfect 10-0 record and 2.17 ERA in 16 starts versus New York. Even if the Dodgers’ offense isn’t as sharp as it can be ahead of this matchup, it is important for bettors planning on taking a gamble on this game to keep in mind that Kershaw has been perfect against the Mets in his career. In addition, the Dodgers and their starting pitching staff have recorded the most quality starts in all of the majors, so expect the LA bullpen to be fresh once called upon if this is a close game late.

Not to mention, the Dodgers should provide Kershaw with plenty of run support as Los Angeles has scored a combined 93 runs already this year. Even more impressively, it has been the Dodgers and their ability to send baseballs deep into the night and past the fences that have propelled them to showcase their prolific offensive prowess. Quite amazingly, the Dodgers haven’t missed a beat after losing Justin Turner, Trea Turner, and even Cody Bellinger in the offseason as LA has smacked a grand total of 30 home runs through 17 games played. If the Dodgers want to continue to improve upon their record against the spread and get back to an even .500 record, then prioritizing not leaving men on base and driving in runs that are in scoring position will be key.

Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Clearly, the Dodgers aren’t used to this kind of stagnant start to the season, and even though the Mets are on a winning streak, take Kershaw and his almost automatic guarantee to consistently continue to shut down New York with ease.

Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+120)