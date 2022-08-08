Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory.

Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary two home-run performance for Cody Bellinger, as that feat just earned him a place in Dodgers history, becoming the first player in franchise history to punish the Padres in such a manner twice in a season.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Cody Bellinger has two multi-HR games this season…both have come against San Diego. He is the first player in Dodgers history to have two multi-HR games against the Padres in a season.”

Bellinger entered the game just batting .205 with a mediocre .646 OPS. His game has declined seriously since his most previous All-Star season in 2019. In the three seasons that followed — up until prior to Sunday’s matchup against the Padres — Bellinger only slashed .199/.273/.371. But he can still turn it on from time to time, as evidenced by his masterclass at the plate against Yu Darvish and the Padres to end another fantastic week for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It could be remembered that Cody Bellinger went deep twice also in the Dodgers’ 10-2 win at Petco Park over the Padres way back on Apr. 24th.

With their latest victory, the Dodgers are now on an eight-game win streak, a span that included not only a sweep of Juan Soto and the Padres but of the San Francisco Giants to clearly show who is the team to beat in the National League West division and in the entire National League.