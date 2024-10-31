The World Series ended with the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the New York Yankees in five games. With Shohei Ohtani getting his first-ever World Series ring, the Dodgers celebrate as the Yankees think about what could've been. The Yankees' biggest question is the pending status of superstar Juan Soto, who is set to hit free agency and has expressed his openness to listening to all 30 teams.

One team that could show interest is the Dodgers, especially after they shelled out $1 billion last offseason by bringing in Ohtani and many others. On Thursday, Colin Cowherd pumped up the Soto-Dodgers rumors during a segment of The Herd.

“I would go after Soto. Move other pieces…I think Major League Baseball needs a dynasty…I would go after Soto…If I was the Dodgers, I'd go all in again.”

Juan Soto is set to command a massive contract in free agency, with some reports stating it will exceed the $500 million range. The Dodgers have now won a pair of World Series titles within the last five years, so adding Soto to an already-loaded roster would immediately send them into the dynasty conversation.

It's quite the take from Cowherd, although not an outlandish one given the Dodgers' openness to shell out cash left and right a year ago. Moreover, a player like Soto is not available very often, and the Dodgers' pursuit of Ohtani in the last offseason shows that they are not afraid to spend money.

It remains to be seen what Soto prefers or is looking for, but the fact of the matter is that his free agency frenzy will be the biggest storyline of the MLB offseason. If LA can get involved in the sweepstakes, make an offer, and find a way to bring him on board, it would arguably put them into the dynasty conversation.