The 2024 MLB season hasn't started yet, but it is already clear that some teams won't have what it takes to win it all. The start of the MLB season brings hope to all, but not every MLB team lives in the same context. Plenty of teams have big expectations for this season, and they will look to contend now, while it is already known that other teams are in a rebuilding phase and are looking towards the future.
No matter the state of your current team, there will only be one champion when it is all said and done. MLB fans (and organizations) are always looking to the future, and next offseason, there will be plenty of talent available in the free agent market for teams to sign in order to improve their outlook. A complete list of the biggest 2024-25 MLB free agents at each position is below.
2024-25 MLB free agents
Catcher:
Elias Diaz, Yan Gomes, Yasmani Grandal, Gary Sanchez (mutual option), Austin Nola, Austin Barnes (club option), Omar Narvaez, Danny Jansen, Travis d'Arnaud, Max Stassi, James McCann, Martin Maldonado (club option)
First Base:
Pete Alonso, Anthony Rizzo (club option), Ryan O'Hearn, Paul Goldschmidt, Josh Bell, Carlos Santana, Rhys Hoskins (opt-out), Rowdy Tellez, Christian Walker
Second Base:
Brandon Lowe (club option), Gleyber Torres, Whit Merrifield (club option), Brandon Crawford, Adam Frazier (mutual option), Brandon Drury, Wilmer Flores (player option), Jorge Polanco (club option)
Third Base:
Alex Bregman, Yoan Moncada (club option), Justin Turner, Matt Chapman (player option), Gio Urshela, Eugenio Suarez (club option), J.D. Davis
Shortstop:
Ha-Seong Kim (mutual option), Tim Anderson, Willy Adames, Amed Rosario, Paul DeJong
Outfield:
Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger (opt-out), Joey Gallo, Alex Verdugo, Anthony Santander, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (opt-out), Teoscar Hernandez, Joc Pederson (mutual option), Michael Conforto, Hunter Renfroe (player option), Charlie Blackmon, Adam Duvall, Andrew McCutchen, Jason Hayward, Jurickson Profar, Michael A. Taylor, Tyler O'Neill, Aaron Hicks, Kevin Kiermaier, Max Kepler, Harrison Bader, Mitch Haniger (opt-out), Randal Grichuk (mutual option), Manuel Margot (mutual option)
Designated Hitter:
Eloy Jimenez (club option), Marcell Ozuna (club option), Daniel Vogelbach, J.D. Martinez, Matt Carpenter
Starting Pitcher:
Gerrit Cole (opt-out), Shane Bieber, Blake Snell (opt-out), Justin Verlander (vesting option), Corbin Burnes, Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw (player option), Walker Buehler, Luis Severino, Max Fried, Robbie Ray (opt-out), Kyle Hendricks, Alex Cobb, Lucas Giolito (player option), Domingo German, Jose Quintana, Jack Flaherty, John Means, Charlie Morton, Freddy Peralta (club option), Merrill Kelly (club option), Nathan Eovaldi (vesting option), Michael Wacha (player option), Sean Manaea (opt-out), Lance Lynn (club option), Kyle Gibson (club option), Michael Lorenzen, Wade Miley (mutual option), James Paxton, Frankie Montas (mutual option), Alex Wood, Yusei Kikuchi, Patrick Corbin,
Relief Pitcher:
Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel (club option), Daniel Bard, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, David Robertson (mutual option), Hector Neris (club option), Ryan Pressly (mutual option), Giovanny Gallegos (club option), Adam Ottavino, Paul Sewald, Jonathan Loaisiga, Scott Barlow, Blake Treinen, Jake Diekman, Seranthony Dominguez (club option), Adam Cimber, Andrew Chafin (club option), John Brebbia, Diego Castillo, Carlos Estevez, Dylan Floro, Shintaro Fujinami, Luis Garcia, Josh Fleming, Jakob Junis (mutual option), Phil Maton (club option), Brent Suter, Tommy Kahnle, Luke Jackson (club option), Andrew Kittredge, Matt Moore, Jorge Lopez, Keynan Middleton (club option)
What to know about 2024-25 free agency
Juan Soto is the headliner of this free agent class. The outfielder is one of the best players in the league, but his stint with the San Diego Padres didn't go exactly as planned. It led to the team trading him to the New York Yankees this past offseason. The Yankees gave up a big haul for Soto, so they will surely want to re-sign him. Soto will demand a massive payday, and the Yankees have shown a willingness to hand out big contracts in the past.
New York also has to worry about Gerrit Cole becoming a free agent. One of the best pitchers in the league, Cole has the option to opt out of his contract after this season. That is unlikely, though, as Cole's deal has four more years on it at an average annual value of $36 million. Cole is unlikely to go anywhere, especially because he recently suffered an elbow injury that will keep him out for the start of the 2024 season, but you never know what might transpire over the next season.
Cole isn't the only big name starting pitcher who has a chance to hit free agency after the season. Shane Bieber and Corbin Burnes are set to become unrestricted free agents, the latter of whom, like Soto, recently landed on a new team after a blockbuster trade. Other stars, including Blake Snell and Justin Verlander, may or may not become free agents as the former has an opt-out option while the latter has a vesting option.
When it comes to relief pitchers, a lot of living legends are in the twilight of their careers and set to hit the open market. Aroldis Chapman, Craig Kimbrel, and Kenley Jansen might not be as dominant as they once were, but they all have something left in the tank.
Alex Bregman, Eloy Jimenez, Brandon Lowe, Pete Alonso, and Elias Diaz are a few of the many star position players who will become free agents. This free agent class will have star-caliber bats, everyday starters, and rotational players at every offensive position, so there is something for everyone.
MLB Opening Day is Thursday, March 28. While the 2024 season is obviously the priority for every MLB team, everyone can look forward to improving next year by signing some of the best players set to hit free agency.