The Los Angeles Dodgers are making their 2023 MLB Playoffs debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles has dealt with many injuries and changes to their roster. Most recently, LA decided to move Kolten Wong to the NLDS roster instead of Amed Rosario. Manager Dave Roberts explained the rationale for the move ahead of their playoff matchup.

Kolten Wong strengthens a weakness in the Dodgers' lineup

“It was more driven by the fact that we have [Enrique Hernandez] and [Chris Taylor] that are versatile players from the right side and having [Rosario], without a left-handed starter going for them, little redundant,” Roberts said per Fabian Ardaya.

Roberts added, “And so to have a left-handed bat in Kolten, who you could have come out of some hitting situations, to come out of it with him on the bench we felt was a lot of value.”

While Dave Roberts' move is surprising, it makes sense for the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks have one of the best pitchers in the MLB Playoffs. Zach Gullen will lead the attack against LA. During the regular season, Gullen had 220 strikeouts, produced an ERA of 3.47, and had a 1.12 WHIP, per ESPN. LA could use Wong's left hand against a defense with such a leader.

The Dodgers are a well-balanced team and should be able to manage against the Diamondback's defense. Expect Mookie Betts and company to come out firing in their first MLB Playoff matchup.

Although Amed Rosario will have a decreased role in the series, his absence makes room for a balanced approach that should work in LA's favor.