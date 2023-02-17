Dustin May is expected to play a crucial role for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation this season. However, health has been an issue for the young-right hander. Manager Dave Roberts recently said that May not only is “healthy” in Spring Training, but that his stuff looks “electric,” per SportsNet LA.

“For me, I thought… very methodical with the ‘pen,” Roberts said of watching Dustin May pitch early in the spring. “It was a professional bullpen. Obviously the stuff is electric, but just to have him healthy is very encouraging for all of us.”

May was expected to enter camp healthy and ready to go, but to hear Roberts’ double down on that narrative will add an extra element of comfort for the Dodgers’ faithful.

Dustin May started off the 2021 season on a high note. He posted a 2.74 ERA through five games before being forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. He pitched in six games upon his return in 2022, but struggled in limited action. However, the Dodgers are confident that he will rebound in 2023.

Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias are expected to lead the rotation. Meanwhile, Tony Gonsolin will slot in the No. 3 spot. That leaves Dustin May and Noah Syndergaard in the back end of the rotation. If either of them struggle, the Dodgers have exciting young prospects such as Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot, and Gavin Stone waiting in the wings.

May will likely face an innings restriction in 2023. But his presence will still prove to be critical for the Dodgers this season.