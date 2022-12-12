By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason. But a recent update from Dodgers’ play-by-play broadcaster Tim Neverett on SP Dustin May will excite LA fans, per MLB Network.

“With Dustin May, he’s full-speed ahead,” Neverett told Chris Russo on MLB Network’s High Heat. “He came back last year, pitched in some games. They limited his innings obviously, limited his pitch count. But I think he’s going to be full speed ahead part of the rotation, and a big part of the rotation coming up this spring.”

Neverett also added that Walker Buehler, who’s recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, is expected back at some point in 2023.

As for Dustin May, he features some of the best stuff in baseball when healthy. And people tend to forget that he’s still just 25-years old. May posted a 2.74 ERA to open the 2021 season. But an injury ultimately ended his campaign. He returned in 2022 and pitched to the tune of a 4.50 ERA through 6 games. However, he was limited as Neverett mentioned.

Dustin May could be in line for a breakout season for the Dodgers in 2023. He unquestionably features the talent to become one of MLB’s best pitchers. And if the Dodgers do indeed let him go full speed ahead, LA may have another All-Star in the rotation alongside Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw.

Dodgers free agency pursuit

In other news. Dansby Swanson has been linked to the Dodgers in free agency. Gavin Lux would be the shortstop for LA if the season started today. But Los Angeles still has plenty of time to make a move.

Swanson will be a name to keep tabs on moving forward.