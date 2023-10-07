The Dodgers rolled to the National League West once again this season, and they will begin their attempt to advance in the playoffs with star pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dave Roberts said this is as good as Clayton Kershaw has felt physically in months. But he doesn’t anticipate him topping 85 pitches tonight. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 7, 2023

Kershaw has had to battle multiple injuries this season, but he has rounded into shape in the final weeks of the season. Manager Dave Roberts says that Kershaw is in as strong a condition as he has been in several months. However, the Dodgers manager says that he will not push Kershaw past the 85-pitch mark in the team's first game of the postseason.

The 35-year-old Kershaw had a fine regular season when he was on the active list. He had a 13-5 regular-season record along with a 2.46 earned run average in 131.2 innings. Kershaw struck out 137 batters during the season and walked 40 batters.

Kershaw has been one of the greatest regular-season pitchers in the history of the Dodgers franchise, as he he has been a 10-time All-Star who has won the Cy Young Award 3 times in his career. Kershaw has also won the National League ERA title 5 times during his 16-year career that began in the 2008 season.

However, while Clayton Kershaw has known nothing but success in the regular season, he has often struggled in the postseason. He has pitched 194.0 innings for the Dodgers, and he has a 13-12 lifetime record in playoff and World Series games. He has a 4.22 career ERA in the postseason, and that figure has been more than 7.00 against 5 playoff or World Series opponents.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the Diamondbacks. He had a 12-8 records along with a 3.29 ERA, but he is 0-11 with a 5.49 ERA in his career against the Dodgers.