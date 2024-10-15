The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are tied in the NLCS after two games. Los Angeles first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Gavin Lux have been battling through injuries all postseason. They both played in the first two games, but Freeman especially was limping around the field. Manager Dave Roberts gave his expectations for the Dodgers' Game 3 lineup, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

“Dodgers MGR Dave Roberts said “my expectation” is that 2B Gavin Lux and 1B Freddie Freeman will be in lineup for Game 3 on Wednesday night and that reliever Daniel Hudson will be available after being down for Game 2.”

This is massive news for the Dodgers, who are already working with a limited bench. Starting shortstop Miguel Rojas is not on the NLCS roster after he suffered an injury in the NLDS. That has sent Tommy Edman to shortstop and Andy Pages into the everyday lineup. They need innings from Freeman and Lux to not completely tax their depth.

Freeman has been solid at the plate this season despite his ankle injury. He is 6-22 in the five games, which is a .273 average, with a .577 OPS. He hobbled around third and scored in the first inning of Game 1 against the Mets. Lux has also been good, with a .263 average and a home run, which came against the Padres.

Dodgers need their stars to shine in NLCS

The Mets have been a magical team this season. From 0-5 and 11 games under .500, they have battled back into the NLCS. They upset the Phillies in a tidy four-game NLDS. After their comeback win in Game 161 to make the postseason, they have felt like a team of destiny. The Dodgers had a one-billion-dollar offseason and expected to be here. They must lean on their stars, including Freeman, in this series.

Shohei Ohtani leads off for the Dodgers and has been sensational with runners on base. He is 6-8 this postseason with ducks on the pond but does not have a hit with the bases empty. While that is a tough stat for the leadoff hitter, it shows that he is close to putting it all together. Mookie Betts has multiple home runs and Teoscar Hernandez hit a big homer against the Padres.

Freeman has a chance to have his Kirk Gibson moment in Dodger Blue this October. As he hobbles around the bases, don't think that he is no longer a threat in the box.