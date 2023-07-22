The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The question is how far they will lean into buying. Will LA make a few small moves and then stand pat, or might the Dodgers acquire a few superstars? Manager Dave Roberts recently addressed the topic, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“In one way, yes,” Roberts said of the Dodgers potentially being aggressive at the deadline. “In another way I think that you’re looking at, it’s got to be the right fit because of what this group has done. Our guys have never shied away from making our ballclub better. So I think everyone in that clubhouse has all the confidence in them that they’ll do what makes sense.”

Dodgers' MLB trade deadline plans

The Dodgers would surely love to trade for Shohei Ohtani. There's no guarantee he will even be available though. If Ohtani is made available, the Los Angeles Angels reportedly would prefer not to trade him to the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has been linked to other players though. The ball club is rumored to be interested in Chicago White Sox SP Lucas Giolito. It also would not be surprising to see the Dodgers add a bat or two, along with relief help.

Trading for a superstar won't be too difficult for a Dodgers team that features a loaded farm system. LA is careful with their prospects, but they have displayed a willingness to utilize their young talent for the right price. For example, the Dodgers gave away plenty of prospect capital in the Max Scherzer and Trea Turner trade. Perhaps the ball club will aim to make a similar move in 2023.

There are no guarantees at the moment. What is certain though, is that the Dodgers feature the ability to make a pivotal impact ahead of the MLB trade deadline.