The Los Angeles Dodgers have their eyes on the pitching market and one ace in particular with the MLB trade deadline inching closer. As rumors begin to swirl around the league, the Dodgers are interested in Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, league sources told Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Dodgers, 51-38, sit in first place in the National League West division. But the first half was anything but easy for Los Angeles, as their pitching staff, already shorthanded without ace Walker Buehler, has been decimated by injuries and ineffectiveness.

The likes of Clayton Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard, and Dustin May have all succumbed to injuries at one point or another. Meanwhile, Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias have fallen short of the lofty expectations placed on them heading into the 2023 campaign.

Needless to say, if there's a rumor swirling around a pitcher this trade season, expect the Dodgers to be involved. It's not particularly surprising, then, to see the team linked to Giolito.

Barring a Cleveland Guardians fire sale, the White Sox hurler is likely to be the best starter available on the market this MLB trade deadline.

Giolito, 28, has pitched to a 4.22 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in his career. While he's had some inconsistent seasons, at his best, Giolito is one of the best strikeout artists in the league.

Not only would Giolito, who has had testy contract negotiations with the White Sox, likely welcome a trade from Chicago, but a potential deal to Los Angeles would be a homecoming of sorts for the right-hander, who played high school ball in LA.

Giolito and the Dodgers make sense.

The Dodgers aren't the only team interested but they'll likely be one of the more aggressive suitors for the White Sox hurler.