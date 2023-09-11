The Los Angeles Dodgers return home Monday following a six-game east coast road trip. LA went 3-3 in two series against the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals during the trip. Manager Dave Roberts addressed the Dodgers' performance and mindset as the team prepares to open a home series versus the San Diego Padres.

“I think right now we’re just all emotionally, physically spent and happy to come away with what we did in this road trip and get home, get back some good weather,” Roberts said, via SportsNet LA.

Dodgers heading home

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers dealt with rain delays and injury concerns during their road trip. The team still performed well considering the circumstances, however. It was a respectable effort after previously dropping three out of four games from the Atlanta Braves at home.

Both Clayton Kershaw and Mookie Betts had injury concerns during the road trip though.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

Betts fouled a ball off his foot against Miami and missed the first two games of the Nationals series as a result. Fortunately, he was able to return on Sunday. Although he went 0-4 in his return to the lineup, the Dodgers are simply happy to have him back.

Roberts revealed that Kershaw is still dealing with a shoulder issue. The left-hander turned in a mediocre performance against the Marlins in his start during the Miami series. The Dodgers still plan to utilize Kershaw down the stretch and get him ready for the playoffs. His presence as the ace of the rotation will be extremely pivotal in October.

The Dodgers have questions on their pitching staff right now. Overall, though, LA is in a decent position. They hold a comfortable lead in the National League West and are looking to finish the 2023 season on a high note.

First pitch for Monday's Padres-Dodgers series opener at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 7:10 PM PST.