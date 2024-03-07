The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be one of the best teams in the MLB in 2024, barring an unforeseen turn of events. (Only an unforeseen avalanche of injuries can threaten to destroy the Dodgers' 2024 season, and even then, the team's depth can help them weather any storm.) It's hard to believe that the team can get any better, but manager Dave Roberts' words about the team's roster plan should scare the rest of the MLB even more.
Speaking to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Roberts revealed that veteran reliever Daniel Hudson will be part of the Dodgers bullpen in 2024. Hudson is currently on a minor-league deal, and he can opt out by March 15, but Hudson's familiarity with the team and Roberts' reassurance that he'll be a part of the ballclub on Opening Day means that the 36-year old reliever will be here to stay with the NL West powerhouse.
Since Hudson is currently on a minor-league deal, the Dodgers will have to clear out space on the 40-man roster to add him to the bullpen. Now, it's not quite clear when the Dodgers will formally add Hudson into the roster, as Dave Roberts said that there's no “hard date” when it comes to doing so, but with less than two weeks to go before they begin their 2024 season, one would have to imagine that that will happen soon.
The Dodgers clearly have strong belief that Daniel Hudson has plenty left in the tank, and it looks like the 36-year old is healthier than he has been in years past. Hudson, as one would recall, tore his ACL in 2022, ending his strong inaugural campaign with the Dodgers prematurely, and then in 2023, he pitched in just three innings after facing knee complications and then suffering an MCL sprain.
Already 36 years of age, it's not quite clear how Hudson will fare in his return to the Dodgers bullpen. But his peripherals indicate that he could be quite the quality bullpen piece for the team. His strikeout rate remains through the roof, and he has kept his walk rate down, and it doesn't seem like he has lost many ticks on his fastball.