To say that the Los Angeles Dodgers are loaded is an understatement. This team is stacked with talent from the pitchers all the way to the men handling the bases. With all of this talent, expectations are surely high for the team as they hope to finally capture another World Series title. One constant in the past few years has been Mookie Betts. He is still a great leader for the team but new acquisitions like Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto might find it hard to surpass his expectations.
Spring training is going well for the Dodgers. There have been insane feats that showcase the squad's talents and chemistry. Realistically, they might just ravage the league and run away with the World Series title come fall. A lot of greats have come together to form this insane Dodgers team with all of the brilliance that they need. However, Mookie Betts is not too impressed quite yet, especially with Shohei Ohtani, via Tyler Kepner of The Athletic.
“It’s hard to impress me now. I’ve seen so many amazing things and played with so many amazing players. It’s no shade, no nothing, we’ve just got to win, man,” he said.
But, there is one thing that Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez can all collectively contribute to for Betts' approval. He simply just wants the Commissioner's Trophy to come back home to the Dodgers.
“There’s nothing on the baseball field that’s gonna be impressive or I’m gonna be wowed by, outside of holding up a trophy. That’s the only thing I care about,” he declared.
Dodgers and the super team expectations
It is a tough challenge but not something that they cannot accomplish at all. Dave Roberts just has to figure out the proper rotations such that his players can avoid fatigue, a regression in their nightly output, and remove injuries from the equation. Chemistry also gets better along the way as all of the Dodgers stars get to bond in the clubhouse.
So, maybe Betts is right. Flashy moves and insane records always get broken by star players. But, achieving baseball immortality is the only achievement that will leave everyone in awe.