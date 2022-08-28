Clayton Kershaw has been battling a lot of injuries as of late. The Los Angeles Dodgers legend has been in and out of the injured list this season for various reasons. Now, as he’s set to return back from another injury, Dave Roberts has a plan set for his ace pitcher.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Roberts talked about the Dodgers’ rotation plans with Clayton Kershaw returning. The manager said that they’ll be going with a six-man rotation for at least a couple of weeks to let their arms get a little more rest and to prepare for any bad outcomes. (via Fabian Ardaya)

Dave Roberts said Dodgers will go six-man rotation once Clayton Kershaw returns for "a couple weeks at the bare minimum" to keep guys stretched out and contingencies in place. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 28, 2022

Kershaw has been out of the rotation since August 4, when he reported some back pain during a game. Despite test results showing no serious damage, the Dodgers elected to put their ace on the injured list. That is probably the best call, as you don’t want to risk your best pitcher a few months before the postseason.

Despite Clayton Kershaw’s injury, the Dodgers have continued to be, well, the Dodgers. Their batting order is still one of the most feared lineups in the league. A red-hot Freddie Freeman leads the way, with Mookie Betts, Trea and Justin Turner, and even Trayce Thompson chipping in at times. Their pitching has been solid too, with Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias spearheading their stacked rotation.

The Dodgers are the best team in baseball right now. Every single part of their team is functioning perfectly. Can they parlay this regular season success to another World Series win?