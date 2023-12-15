Can Shohei Ohtani bring Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already won the offseason after signing Shohei Ohtani in free agency, but they can potentially have the greatest one of all-time if they add Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Luckily, the organization has some extra recruiting help now on their side.

Manager Dave Roberts admitted that Ohtani is pitching his Japanese countryman hard on the idea of joining the Dodgers. “They do have a good relationship,” he told the Dan Patrick Show on Friday, via Noah Camras of DodgersNation. “So hopefully everything lines up and it would be quite the offseason.“

"Absolutely, we'd be crazy not to." -Dave Roberts on whether the #Dodgers are using Shohei Ohtani in the pursuit of signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto Full interview: https://t.co/kQnggQcPDm pic.twitter.com/2MrcS7qT0q — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 15, 2023

The 2016 National League Manager of the Year also mentioned that the Dodgers hosted Yamamoto for a visit, which he believes went well. Ohtani, who is making such a courtship even possible by agreeing to defer a mind-boggling $680 million of his 10-year $700 million contract, played with the 25-year-old starting pitcher in the World Baseball Classic.

That type of strong bond, which culminated in a championship win over the United States, could definitely carry over into The Show. A familiar face can help ease the drastic transition, while also making the Dodgers the clear favorites for the 2024 season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has posted an ERA below 1.70 in each of the last three seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes, winning the pitching Triple Crown three times during the same span. He could legitimately be the next big thing in the sport, so of course LA is going to use all the bargaining power it has to acquire this talent.

If the Dodgers add Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Yamamoto all within a week of each other, the entire MLB can only scoff in disgust and dismay.