Experts hint at Atlanta Braves' edge over star-studded Dodgers—will strategic offseason moves secure their National League supremacy?

Despite the Los Angeles Dodgers bolstering their ranks with Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, insiders believe the Atlanta Braves remain the team to beat. The Braves have made subtle yet strategic moves by adding outfielder Jarred Kelenic and relief pitcher Aaron Bummer, a plan that might just be enough to keep them on top in the National League.

On CBS MLB Friday, Zach Aldridge questioned, “Are those two pieces enough to keep us atop when you look at projections for the NL, and still say the Braves No. 1?”

“Yeah, I did actually. I did power rankings last week and I had the Braves No. 1 instead of the Dodgers … look, the Braves didn’t have to do that much,” replied CBS sports writer Matt Snyder.

Snyder underscored the Braves' strong foundation, mentioning the team's 104-win record and minimal free agency losses. Moreover, with Bryce Elder's growth, a full season from Max Fried and Charlie Morton's reliable arm, Snyder believes the Braves' pitching staff is set to excel.

Snyder also praised Atlanta's offense, considering it one of the majors' best, and hinted at Kelenic's potential to reach All-Star levels.

“He’s still only 24 years old, and he has All-Star upside,” Snyder said, suggesting a change of scenery could unlock Kelenic's latent talent. “Maybe things are unlocked here in the move to Atlanta in that kind of a lineup. I still think the Braves are better than the Dodgers as things stand.”

Despite releasing reliever Brad Hand, the Braves' offseason strategy indicates a confidence in their current lineup, and the belief that they are better equipped than the Dodgers to claim supremacy in the coming season​​.