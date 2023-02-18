Freddie Freeman understands that Team Canada will have a difficult road to a 2023 World Baseball Classic championship. Defeating Team USA will be one of their primary challenges. The star Los Angeles Dodgers’ first baseman summed up Team Canada’s chances versus Team USA in three words, per Jorge Castillo.

“Miracle on Dirt,” Freeman said.

It may not quite be the “Miracle on Ice,” but there’s no question that Team Canada will need a miracle as Freeman said.

Other notable players set to join Freddie Freeman on the team include: OF Tyler O’Neil, SP Cal Quantrill, SP Nick Pivetta, P Matt Brash, and INF Abraham Toro. Team Canada has talent but matching up with the Mike Trout and Mookie Betts-led Team USA squad in the WBC will obviously be quite the challenge.

Freddie Freeman will need to carry the team. He’s fresh off a 2022 campaign that saw him slash .325/.386/.509 with an .895 OPS. Although Freeman clubbed just 21 home runs, he may be in line for a more productive season from a power standpoint in 2023.

The Dodgers will lean on Freeman and Mookie Betts throughout the 2023 season following the departures of players such as Trea Turner and Justin Turner. Los Angeles is looking for leadership and both players are candidates to step up and take the reins this year. Clayton Kershaw, who will miss the 2023 World Baseball Classic, is also a potential leader for the Dodgers.

As for Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, they will place their present focus on playing against one another during the WBC.