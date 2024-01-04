The star Japanese pitcher has some interesting perks built into the deal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes this offseason by signing the Japanese superstar to a mammoth 12-year deal that's worth $325 million. Now details are emerging with regards to the details in Yamamoto's contract, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The per year contract payout has the Dodgers paying Yamamoto a $50 million signing bonus, paid in two 2024 installments, with four pay increases and a pay drop off on the back end of the deal:

$325M/12 Signing Bonus – $50M (payable $20M -2/1/24; $30M-7/1/24) $5M – 2024

$10M – 2025

$12M – 2026

$26M – 2027

$26M – 2028

$26M – 2029

$29M – 2030

$29M – 2031

$28M – 2032

$28M – 2033

$28M – 2034

$28M – 2035 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2024

But it's not just financial clauses that Yamamoto negotiated with the Dodgers. Heyman notes that the pitcher has other perks built into the deal as well:

Perks in Yamamoto Dodgers contract: personal trainer; physical therapist, interpreter; 4 business class RT airline tickets ($8,500 max per RT) per year; 1 premium economy RT airline ticket to LA for use by family per year; best efforts to make Japanese food available. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2024

The Dodgers are surely happy to oblige Yamamoto's request, but they also built in some protection against serious injury, should Yamamoto require Tommy John surgery or spend an extended period of time on the Injured List due to elbow trouble:

Yamamoto contract clause: Dodgers hold Conditional Club option for 2036 for $10M if any time during the 2024-2029 seasons, Player: i) undergoes any type of Tommy John, elbow brace, or hybrid surgery combining Tommy John and elbow brace OR ii) is on IL for specific… — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2024

So, if Yamamoto undergoes any type of Tommy John, elbow brace, or hybrid surgery combining Tommy John and elbow brace or is on IL for specific injury to right elbow for more than 134 consecutive days, the Dodgers hold a conditional option for only $10 million in 2036.

Yamamoto and fellow countryman Shohei Ohtani were both massive prizes for the Dodgers. Now that the contracts have been agreed to, the team can focus on winning a World Series in 2024. The Dodgers have won a total of 211 games in the last two regular seasons but only have a single playoff win to show over the same stretch.