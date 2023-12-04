Dave Roberts shared his thoughts on the Los Angeles Dodgers potentially signing Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the favorite to sign Shohei Ohtani. Although nothing is guaranteed, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is “excited” as Ohtani's decision draws near.

“It's just a once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-generation and even beyond that, type of player and person,” Roberts said, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. “What an opportunity. We're all excited and kind of keeping our fingers crossed.”

Ohtani is expected to make his decision within the week. The Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Angels are other suitors still being mentioned as potential destinations for Ohtani.

Anything can happen though. It is possible that a team comes out of nowhere and makes Ohtani a great offer. With that being said, the Dodgers appear to be willing to do whatever it takes to sign Ohtani in MLB free agency.

MLB world waiting on Shohei Ohtani's free agency decision

It's been a relatively slow offseason up to this point with the exception of a few moves. The MLB world is waiting on Ohtani to make his long-awaited decision. The dominoes will begin to fall once Ohtani announces where he will be signing.

The Dodgers cannot afford to take their favored status for granted. Ohtani, as Roberts mentioned, is a “once-in-a-generation” type of superstar. The other teams involved in the Ohtani sweepstakes won't go down without a fight.

In the end, the decision is firmly up to Shohei Ohtani. It likely won't come down to the money either. Ohtani wants to win, so teams need to sell their winning strategies to him.

All Dave Roberts and the Dodgers can do for now is continue to keep their “fingers crossed.”