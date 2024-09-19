The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to play against the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is out of the lineup, however, as manager Dave Roberts has noticed that Hernandez has been “scuffling” in recent action, per Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times.

Hernandez recently returned from injury. The two-time All-Star has endured some ups and downs since returning. He is hitting .261 with one home run and 11 strikeouts since September 13. He most recently went 0-4 with three strikeouts during the Dodgers' 8-4 victory on Wednesday.

Overall, Hernandez's numbers since returning have not been terrible by any means. Still, Roberts wants to give the outfielder a day to reset following his three strikeout game on Wednesday. Perhaps the day off will lead to a hot streak for Hernandez, something the Dodgers would love to see before the playoffs get underway.

Teoscar Hernandez enjoying overall strong first season with Dodgers

Hernandez has played well for the most part in 2024, his first season in LA. He was selected to his second career All-Star team and has played a big role in the Dodgers' lineup.

The veteran outfielder is slashing .267/.334/.487/.821 across 145 games played so far during the 2024 campaign. He has also hit 29 home runs and 31 doubles.

Playing under the bright lights of a big market can prove to be a challenge. There is a reason why many players have struggled in Los Angeles and New York after playing well in smaller markets. Hernandez, though, has made the adjustment without too much trouble in 2024.

He previously played in Houston, Toronto and Seattle. Moving to LA was a big change, but Hernandez has continued to play at a high level and his performance in the upcoming postseason will be of the utmost importance for a Dodgers team that is looking to win the World Series.