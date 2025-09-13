The Los Angeles Dodgers kick off one of the most important series of their season on Friday night. Dave Roberts leads his team on the road for a three-game set against National League West rival San Francisco Giants. The result could go a long way in determining the standings. With Shohei Ohtani eyeing a return to the pitching mound, Roberts gave an update on Will Smith.

Los Angeles has been led by its stars throughout the 2025 season. However, Smith has emerged as the team's unsung hero with an excellent year at the plate. He has grown from a supporting piece to an All-Star level talent crucial to the team's success. Ben Rortvedt has been serviceable for the Dodgers in his absence, but he cannot completely fill the gap left by Smith's injury.

Ohtani's dominant season has him on pace to smash records. However, there is a good argument that Smith has been the next best offensive producer for Roberts this season. Getting him back on the field and in rhythm before the playoffs could play a role in determining just how far the team can go this season.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Smith could return to the field as early as Friday night.

“Will Smith is not in the lineup, but is available off the bench tonight, Dave Roberts said. MRI came back clean and swelling is down, but they want to be mindful to avoid a situation where he was scratched like Wednesday night,” Ardaya said.

Roberts and the Dodgers have been cautious with injuries throughout the season. However, the team is running out of time to keep Smith out of the batting order. Los Angeles' playoff fate is up in the air over the next two weeks with multiple important series. Getting Smith back at full health could be the boost the team needs to make a run.