The San Francisco Giants open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. San Francisco is competing for a postseason berth, giving the matchup against its division rival added significance. The team anticipated being shorthanded for the series opener after Matt Chapman was handed a one-game suspension. But the Giants received a positive update prior to the matchup.

Chapman was successful in his appeal of the suspension, per NBC Sports Bay Area. The Commissioner’s Office agreed to drop the suspension and issue a fine instead. While the Giants third baseman was scheduled to miss Friday’s game against the Dodgers, the decision allows him to face LA.

Matt Chapman cleared for Giants clash with Dodgers

MLB issued the suspension after an incident involving the Colorado Rockies on September 2. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland didn’t like how Rafael Devers reacted after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning. As the two players shouted at each other, the benches cleared.

Chapman, sticking up for his teammate, ran to the mound and appeared to shove Freeland before an umpire separated them. When the dust settled, Chapman, Freeland and Willy Adames were ejected from the game.

BENCHES CLEAR IN COLORADO pic.twitter.com/ufPGgKB6WB — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) September 3, 2025

While Freeland and Adames received fines, MLB opted to suspend Chapman for the shove. The ninth-year veteran immediately appealed his suspension, which allowed him to remain in the Giants lineup until the issue was settled. Had the commissioner upheld the decision, Chapman would have been forced to miss Friday’s matchup against Los Angeles.

The Giants can’t afford to lose the five-time Gold Glove winner. While the team is eight games back in the division, San Francisco is only 1.5 games behind the New York Mets for the third Wild Card berth. The Giants are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Chapman has overall been a steady hand for San Francisco in 2025. However he struggled at the start of August before landing on the 10-day IL with a hand injury.

Since returning to the lineup on August 23, Chapman has been hot. The former All-Star is slashing .327/.441/.673 with five homers, 12 RBI and 15 runs over his last 17 games. Chapman joined the 200-home run club in that stretch and is up to 21 long balls on the season.

The Giants are relying on Chapman in their playoff push. Now he’ll suit up for Friday’s opener against the Dodgers.