The New England Patriots (1-1) were forced to face a talented Miami Dolphins offense without defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who has been away from the team due to an undisclosed personal reason, but they did enough to earn a win in Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since 2019. A thrilling Antonio Gibson kickoff return, which was part of a historically wild special teams sequence, along with timely stops and an impressive offensive effort, gave fans something to smile about heading into the new week. Pats head coach Mike Vrabel offered some more encouraging news after the 33-27 victory.

“I think Terrell is in good spirits,” he said in regards to Williams' well-being, per ESPN NFL Nation's Mike Reiss. “Appreciate [the media] asking. Terrell will be around. I don't quite fully know in what capacity, but he will be around and involved, so we'll continue to just make sure there is a good plan for everything that happens, just like we always have been. Thank you for asking.”

It is still unclear what the first-year DC is dealing with, but he also missed time during the spring due to what Vrabel called an unrelated incident. Hopefully, this update is an indication that Williams is going to be alright. Though, it is clear the Patriots are not currently ready or willing to reveal his role on the team moving forward. Given the vagueness of Vrabel's response, there could be a change to his expected responsibilities.

New England inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr called the plays for the defense on Sunday and could theoretically continue to handle those duties if Williams is unable to occupy the post at full force. The Patriots were outstanding against the run for a second straight week, holding the dynamic De'Von Achane to a paltry 30 rushing yards on 11 carries. The passing defense remained vulnerable, however.

Are the Patriots' defensive inconsistencies just temporary?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 26-of-32 for 315 yards and two touchdowns, leaning on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Achane for the bulk of his production. The Dolphins seemed to be in position to steal a win from their AFC East rival, but a Milton Williams sack lifted Vrabel to his first win as Pats HC. Although New England rose above the adversity, the desperate need for a healthy Christian Gonzalez is painfully obvious.

The star cornerback has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury. This secondary will likely continue to incur damage in his absence. There is “a chance” Gonzalez suits up for Sunday's meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1), but either way, the Patriots are in a tough spot. Making coaching adjustments on the fly is a recipe for unpredictability. Vrabel, Kuhr and the rest of the staff will do its best to continue navigating these unforeseen obstacles.

Above all else, though, it is good to know that Terrell Williams can rejoin the team at some point. Perhaps he and New England will have more clarity to provide in the near future.