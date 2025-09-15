When fans thinks of the best running back in the NFL, their immediate thought may be Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles or Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. But for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix, the answer to that question is simple: Bijan Robinson.

The running back played a massive role in Atlanta's 22-6 Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Robinson turned 22 carries into 143 yards. Averaging 6.5 yards per carry, the Falcons star was difficult to bring down all night.

Following the victory, which was the Falcons' first of the season, Penix made his feelings on Robinson clear. To the quarterback, he is the best running back in the entire league, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“He is who everybody say he is. I feel like he's the best running back in this league. He shows it each and every day. Not just on Sundays, but Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, all the way throughout the week. You can tell he loves this game, he loves his players, he loves this team. It's great to be able to have somebody like that.”

Article Continues Below

Robinson was dominant through the air in Week 1, catching six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. However, he ran for just 24 yards on his 12 carries. That proved to just be a fluke however, as Robinson is just as explosive when being handed the ball by Penix.

Based on the 22 carries he received, it's clear the Falcons plan to keep feeding him the rock. The plan clearly worked against the Vikings. While Barkley and Henry have set themselves up for potential Hall of Fame berths, Penix thinks Robinson is already at their level.