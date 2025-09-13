The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a heated battle with the postseason looming. Shohei Ohtani continues to chase records in another MVP-caliber season, finally getting back on the pitcher's mound. However, the two-way star has not pitched in a week, forcing Emmet Sheehan into a larger role. However, Dave Roberts hinted that he could take the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ohtani is still batting for the Dodgers, but the team has monitored his healthy closely throughout the season. The superstar spent the first half of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery that prevented him from pitching for the Dodgers last year. Since coming back, though, he has been as excellent as ever. However, his a setback saw Roberts shelf the pitcher again.

Los Angeles kicks off an important weekend series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. With the San Diego Padres lurking behind the Dodgers in the National League West, every game is crucial to the team's playoff hopes. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Ohtani will not pitch in the series. Roberts is targeting a matchup with the Phillies next week.

“Shohei Ohtani will pitch either Monday or Tuesday against the Phillies, Dave Roberts said,” Ardaya reported.

Having Ohtani back on the mound would be huge for Roberts. Sheehan is currently the starter penciled in to start the series against Philadelphia. However, Los Angeles could easily slot Ohtani there instead if the All-Star is ready to go. Regardless of when he returns to the mound, the Dodgers need Ohtani to dominate if they want to secure back-to-back World Series titles.

Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw could become a postseason duo for the Dodgers. In the meanwhile, Ohtani could have a couple more starts to help him tune-up for the playoffs. How he pitches in his return could impact how Roberts decides to use him in the postseason.