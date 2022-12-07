By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It appears that David Price is done with his baseball career. While there’s no word yet about an official retirement from the game, the former Los Angeles Dodgers starter is reportedly not going to see any action in the 2023 MLB season, according to his manager (h/t MLB insider Jon Heyman).

David Price isn’t going to pitch in 2023, his longtime agent Bo McKinnis said. He isn’t using the retirement word but if this is it he finishes 157-82 and with a 3.32 ERA.

David Price is currently a free agent after pitching for the Dodgers in 2022. That season, he toed the rubber a total of 40 times, all as part of the team’s bullpen. Through those appearances, Price collected numbers of 2.45 ERA along with a couple of saves. He pitched for just a total of 40.1 innings while coming away with a 1.165 WHIP.

Price used to be one of the best starters in baseball during his prime years with the Tampa Bay Rays, most especially, but age and injuries have slowed the former Cy Young winner.

Back in July, David Price hinted about hanging up his cleats. That plus the fact that he won’t be playing in 2023 strongly points out that he’s already reached the finish line of a decorated career in the big leagues.

David Price is a five-time All-Star and a winner of the American League Cy Young Award in 2012 when he was still with the Rays. He also led the majors in 2014 in strikeouts. In 2018, he reached the pinnacle of his career when he won a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox.