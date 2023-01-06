By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

5-star tight end Duce Robinson has a decision to make. Well, multiple decisions really. Robinson, one of the most intriguing tight end prospects in the nation, also just so happens to be a star outfielder on the baseball diamond. The Alabama and USC football programs, along with Texas and Georgia, are vying for his services as a pass-catcher while he has a workout with the Los Angeles Dodgers planned in January, per Grace Raynor of The Athletic.

The Pinnacle High School star athlete might not yet know where he will be playing college sports, but one thing is for sure. He wants to play both baseball and football.

Here’s what Duce Robinson had to say about his two-sport dreams, per Raynor.

“I want to play both sports professionally,” Duce said. “So I think we’ve narrowed it down to schools that these coaches have proven that they can do it. That they’ve done it before with kids.”

Duce Robinson clearly wants to play both baseball and football professionally.

The 5-star tight end is certainly considering the right schools, as USC football’s Lincoln Riley coached two-sport star Kyler Murray while Alabama’s Nick Saban has a history of recruiting two-sport athletes.

Robinson is also certainly aiming high in the baseball universe by working out with the Dodgers, who have had no shortage of young talent pass through their minor league system in recent seasons.

The appeal of USC football lies with Duce Robinson’s relationships with the fellow recruits, who he says he’s closest with. Meanwhile, Robinson cites Alabama football’s proven ability to get players to the NFL.

Whatever path Duce Robinson chooses, it’s clear that the best of the baseball and football worlds will have their eyes on him.