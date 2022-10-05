The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for the 2022 MLB postseason, though, they are unlikely to have both Dustin May and Blake Treinen ready when they play their first game in the playoffs. Both pitchers are still working their way back from injuries.

For Dustin May, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts does not think that the starter will be ready for the start of the National League Division Series, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Blake Treinen, on the other hand, appears to have a slightly better chance than May to be ready to give it a go in the Dodgers’ first playoff game.

“Dave Roberts said Blake Treinen and Dustin May will face hitters tomorrow. Said Treinen is still a possibility to be ready in time for the NLDS roster. On May, Roberts said he isn’t a lock for the NLDS roster even if he shows he’s healthy this coming week.”

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Treinen had a bullpen session on Monday and did not seem to have any issues after.

“Dodgers Blake Treinen said he pushed it as hard as he could in bullpen session yesterday. Shoulder feels fine today but will play catch to see for sure how he bounces back. Still focused on “giving myself a chance” to contribute in postseason”

In any case, the Dodgers are in form heading into the 2022 MLB postseason. They would love to have those two pitchers back as soon as possible, but they will have to make sure for now that May and Treinen are healthy enough to provide competent pitching in the playoffs.