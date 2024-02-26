The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back a familiar face ahead of the 2024 season. Utilityman Enrique Hernandez has agreed on a one-year deal with the ball club as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. Kike confirmed the news himself on X, too:
The Dodgers traded Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins on Monday, which made room for Hernandez to come back to Southern California. With the departure of Margot, who came over in the Tyler Glasnow deal, it opens up an immediate need for a player like Kike. He can play all over the diamond but will mostly get reps in the outfield. They need a right-handed bat out there.
Last season, Enrique Hernandez hit .222 in 86 games with the Red Sox before being traded to the Dodgers, ultimately slashing .262 with five home runs and 30 RBI in 54 contests. Kike has always been a fan favorite in Los Angeles thanks to his talent and outgoing personality, which also became a hit in Boston.
LA heads in 24′ as a legitimate favorite to win the World Series after a ridiculously impressive offseason. They signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto while also bringing in Glasnow, James Paxton, and Teoscar Hernandez. This is already a scary team but you add all of those pieces and it's terrifying for the rest of the big leagues.
While Ohtani won't pitch this season, Yamamoto could emerge as the ace of this rotation. Walker Buehler working back from Tommy John and Clayton Kershaw returns around the mid-way mark of the campaign from injury.
Overall, Enrique Hernandez has batted .242 in 706 career appearances for the Dodgers.